Sour note over arts council’s R41.5m transfer
The National Arts Council (NAC) has refuted claims that the R41,5m transferred to the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (MNPO) was an “irregular expenditure”.
According to a letter written by the auditor-general of SA (Agsa) to the chairperson of the portfolio committee of sports, arts and culture, Beauty Dlulane, the Agsa discovered that there was a possible irregular expenditure in relation to money transferred to the controversial orchestra. Agsa also stated that, however, its investigation process was not conclusive...
