With an estimated 50% of abortions taking place illegally, community pharmacists are doing their bit to help women safely terminate their pregnancies.
This is according to the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA), which has turned the spotlight on unplanned and planned pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases and family planning in Reproductive Health Month, which ends on Tuesday.
Jackie Maimin, ICPA CEO, said community pharmacists can assist women with unplanned pregnancies to access a low-cost prescription-based telemedical abortion service.
“This is a service most women are not aware of, and it is important that we raise awareness as South Africa is one of few countries where women continue to die from the consequences of unsafe abortions.”
Maimin said an estimated 50% of abortions take place outside regulated healthcare facilities as many women are not aware abortion is legal.
'Community pharmacies can help lower high level of illegal abortions'
Image: Esa Alexander
Probe for abortion allegations against Nigerian army
Peddler of abortion pills fined R8,000
“Women often experience incorrect referrals and long waiting periods which push them past gestational age limits.
“These delays result in a high proportion of abortions being done later in pregnancy, with greater associated health risks.
“Your community pharmacy can connect you with the telemedicine service which will provide a script to the pharmacist for the necessary medications to terminate the pregnancy before 12 weeks.
“For those who may not have had planned birth control in place, your local community pharmacy can also supply the morning-after pill as an emergency contraception method to avoid pregnancy, and can assist with post-exposure prophylaxis ) for those who think they may have been exposed to HIV through a sexual encounter. Remember, both of these should be accessed within 72 hours, or three days.”
