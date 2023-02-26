×

South Africa

Water infrastructure vandalism leaves Eden Park taps dry

26 February 2023 - 09:32
Repair work to vandalised infrastructure in Ekurhuleni which affected Eden Park residents is now complete, says Rand Water.
Image: 123RF/Maridav

Vandalism of water infrastructure left Eden Park residents in Ekurhuleni without water this week.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the water meter supplying the township was vandalised on Thursday.

“The incident compelled Rand Water to conduct an emergency shutdown to replace the valves,” said Maroo.

Rand Water discovered a string of valves that had been vandalised and “therefore the repair work took long, but we can report that repair work has now been completed”, she added.

“The effect of this vandalism is that reservoirs were severely impacted, leaving a number of areas without water. Rand Water is now pumping full load. It does not have access to municipal systems and as such, Rand Water cannot commit to the time of full recovery per area.

“Consumers are advised to contact their respective municipalities for recovery updates. Vandalism of water infrastructure is a huge concern to us.”

