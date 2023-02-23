“We applaud JMPD for their proactive approach saying the increase in the number of these non-compliant businesses in the sector is a growing problem nationally.”
"The reality is that without the necessary registration and compliance, the consumer has virtually no recourse from a business if things go wrong. There is no assurance about the quality of the technicians working on the cars, the type of parts being used, the quality of the diagnostic equipment or the environmental practices being followed," he says.
Workshop association warns against illegal street mechanics
The SAPS has clamped down on illegal street mechanics over the last couple of years
Image: Getty Images
There have reportedly been a series of clampdowns on illegal street mechanics over the last couple of years, the latest being when Johannesburg metro police officers confiscated tools and vehicle parts from a mechanic in Berea.
Dewald Ranft, chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), says unfortunately this is a reality in South Africa, particularly with the economy being so tough.
He says it talks to a growing culture of regulatory noncompliance in the motor vehicle repair industry that is not only creating an uneven playing field for accredited workshop owners but also placing consumers at risk.
“It is in fact illegal. The law states that no person may repair any part of a vehicle or wash, dry or paint on any public road except in the case of an emergency,” says Ranft.
"The reality is that without the necessary registration and compliance, the consumer has virtually no recourse from a business if things go wrong. There is no assurance about the quality of the technicians working on the cars, the type of parts being used, the quality of the diagnostic equipment or the environmental practices being followed," he says.
