South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Section 194 inquiry into public protector's fitness to hold office

By TIMESLIVE - 23 February 2023 - 10:49

The parliamentary committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues on Thursday.

Rodney Mataboge, an investigator in the office of the public protector, will resume his testimony before the committee.

TimesLIVE

