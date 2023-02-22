Pupil, 10, shot during assassination of 'taxi boss' in KZN

A 10-year-old pupil has been shot and injured during the assassination of a man believed to be a taxi owner. The incident took place outside Lotusville Primary School in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said it was inundated with calls from residents, witnesses and teachers reporting rapid gunfire, with some saying it was directed at a Toyota Hilux bakkie.
“All available reaction officers were dispatched and arrived on the scene at about 2.20pm. Officers discovered a bullet-riddled silver Toyota Hilux next to the entrance of the school,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, and was declared dead, he said.
Image: Supplied
Suspect nabbed in hospital for 'murder' of taxi boss
About 30 9mm and high-calibre cartridges from two weapons were located around the deceased’s vehicle, Balram added, while the “taxi owner's” 9mm pistol was holstered on his waistband.
Balram said according to witnesses, the occupants of a silver Mercedes-Benz were responsible for the murder.
“Several scholars and parents waiting to uplift their children from school fled for cover during the shooting. Some pupils sustained bruises after falling,” he said, adding that Rusa's helicopter was searching for the suspects.
