Pule Mabe hot under the collar over his 'stolen' R300k Rolex watch
Ex-ANC spokesperson accuses Central Energy Fund official Bongani Khumalo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is at odds with Central Energy Fund (CEF) official Bongani Khumalo over his stolen Rolex watch.
Mabe is accusing Khumalo of stealing his watch, valued at more than R300,000, and has opened a case against him, which is being handled by the provincial police.
TimesLIVE has seen footage of Khumalo leaning down to pick up an object off the floor, believed to be Mabe’s watch.
Mabe said he had asked to meet Khumalo to clarify issues related to energy for the ANC.
Image: SUPPLIED
It was at this meeting, at Seattle Coffee at Steyn City, that he realised his watch was missing.
Mabe approached Khumalo to resolve the matter but was unsuccessful.
“I can confirm I have opened a case where Bongani Michael Khumalo is a suspect,” Mabe said.
Asked for comment, Khumalo said he would get back to the journalist but sent a WhatsApp text sharing advocate Victor Nkwashu’s contacts, saying “please direct all questions to my attorney”.
Khumalo’s lawyer Victor Nkwashu said he was not willing to comment.
“The matter is under police investigation and we are co-operating fully but we would not like to influence the course of the investigation by commenting to the media at this stage,” said Nkwashu.
Mabe's watch is a Rolex Cellini Genève, said to be worth at least R309,000.
He said the watch could have fallen out when he emptied his pockets at their meeting.
When he realised the watch was missing, he left his other belongings on the table with Khumalo to retrace his steps.
CCTV footage shows Khumalo leaning down to pick up an object, alleged to be the watch, putting it under his arm, looking around while on the phone, before quickly putting the object in his right pocket.
“I took time because I did not want to open a case against him. I wanted him to bring back my watch. Simple,” Mabe told TimesLIVE.
“He visited me on Monday the 23rd and I made him aware on the 24th. I sent him a message telling him he need to urgently talk about my watch [after] reviewing the footage. Even after I sent him the footage, he still wanted to deny it.
“When approached he said he was picking up his car keys and then when he was called by police he referred them to his lawyers. But what kind of a key is this that has belts?”
CEF communications manager Jacky Mashapu said Khumalo was no longer an employee but could not be drawn on when he left.
TimesLIVE's information, however, shows Khumalo is employed as an executive manager in the CEO's office.
Mabe said he has placed his faith in law enforcement agencies and believe justice will be served.
“Authorities have assured me they are doing everything possible to get to the bottom of this. I will co-operate fully,” he said.
TimesLIVE
