×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Vaal floods: Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged

By Kayleen Morgan - 21 February 2023 - 09:38

The water and sanitation department has warned people living along the banks of the Vaal River to remain on high alert amid flooding.

It also urged residents to evacuate to high-lying areas as water levels continue to rise.

On Sunday, 12 of the Vaal dam's sluice gates remained open to relieve pressure.

Resorts, homes and cars along the river banks were submerged and residents were evacuated.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial