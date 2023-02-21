SA government rejects Afghanis for 'baseless asylum application'

Government is arguing that 22 foreign nationals from Afghanistan should not be allowed into the country because they have failed to provide evidence that they should be granted asylum statuses.

The department of home affairs is also contending that the group, who are all men, should remain in Zimbabwe, where they have been staying for over a month.

The department's director general Livhuwani Makhode in an affidavit filed at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria said the order that was recently granted in favour of the 22 men, who are represented by a US-based NGO, was based on the strength of an unauthenticated document written in Arabic language which was not translated to the court.

His argument comes after the high court on Friday granted an order after the lawyers went to the court, contending that the 22 faced threats by the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Taliban took over Afghanistan last year.

"The court certainly did not know and still does not know what the document says and simply relied on the say so by the applicants. I am advised that this is not an appropriate way of admitting evidence in a court of law."

The document has no legal status, and it is inadmissible.

"This document was the very basis why the court granted the order because it was alleged that the document is a death warrant issued by the Taliban government in Afghanistan and that it is in respect of the 22 applicants who are wanted in Afghanistan in order to be executed."

Makhode added that the document is not confirmed as issued by the Taliban government, and it is not authenticated in accordance with the terms enunciated in the Vienna Convention.

"I am also advised that the applicants had a duty in an urgent application that they brought on extreme urgent basis to make a frank and full disclosure of material facts," he said.

Makhode said he found it strange that despite the attestation that the applicants are also legally represented in Zimbabwe with a set of lawyers, there seem to have been no attempt to obtain confirmatory affidavits from the applicants.

He said it was difficult to verify the personal information of the 22 because copies of their passports have not been provided to the department.

"Because of the insufficiency of the information about the identities of the applicants, I am disadvantaged as I am unable to admit or deny the veracity of these allegations," he said. Makhode added that the applicants have been safe in Zimbabwe and not persecuted.

"They have no basis to leave a peaceful country simply because they prefer SA. The Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador David Hamadziripi has just confirmed to me that the applicants have been granted asylum by Zambia and have jetted out of Zimbabwe, are en route to Zambia where they will enjoy necessary protection from another peaceful country, Zambia, which is also a signatory to the UN Convention."