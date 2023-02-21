Ramaphosa officiated at the event by saluting and handing bravery medals to families of the late soldiers.
IN PICS | Tribute to military personnel who died in SA’s worst maritime tragedy
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commander-in-chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured military personnel who lost their lives in the World War 1 naval tragedy on February 21 1917.
The ceremony took place on Armed Forces Day (AFD) in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa officiated at the event by saluting and handing bravery medals to families of the late soldiers.
AFD is held annually on February 21 to commemorate the tragedy in which 616 black South African troops died when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.
The day also seeks to expand public understanding of the SANDF’s role and to demonstrate through live simulations the capability of the country’s army, navy, air force and medical health service.
It also aims to fuel the imagination of young South Africans in choosing careers and exercising their passions and abilities.
