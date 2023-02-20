×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Seven male, five female cheetahs sedated in Limpopo for trip to India

By TimesLIVE - 20 February 2023 - 14:33
A ranger with a tranquilised cheetah as they prepare to transport 12 of the predators to India.
A ranger with a tranquilised cheetah as they prepare to transport 12 of the predators to India.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Twelve cheetahs were darted on Friday morning in preparation for South Africa’s first transnational relocation of cheetahs to India, where they became extinct in 1947.

TimesLIVE previously reported that nine come from Limpopo and three from KwaZulu-Natal.

Conservationists hope they will breed and boost the global wild cheetah population and their genetic diversity. 

Dr Amit Mallick, inspector-general of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in India, said: “This project is very important and prestigious to us. This is the only mega-carnivore we have lost in India since 1947.” 

Veterinarians tranquilise a cheetah before it is shipped to India.
Veterinarians tranquilise a cheetah before it is shipped to India.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Unlike South Africa, India has wilderness reserves without fences where animals such as tigers and elephants range freely.
Unlike South Africa, India has wilderness reserves without fences where animals such as tigers and elephants range freely.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A cheetah snarls for the camera.
A cheetah snarls for the camera.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
In India cheetahs have the potential to be a flagship species in driving open-system ecological restoration.
In India cheetahs have the potential to be a flagship species in driving open-system ecological restoration.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

South African cheetahs darted ahead of historic flight to new home in India

Two of 12 cheetahs to be flown from South Africa to India in an ambitious transnational relocation project were darted early on Friday at Rooiberg ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage