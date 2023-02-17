Ramaphosa defends move to appoint electricity minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the appointment of an electricity minister in the presidency.
While no announcement has been made on who the minister is, Ramaphosa defended the move he announced during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) when he was responding to the debate on Thursday, which raised many questions and lambasted his leadership over the past two days in parliament...
Ramaphosa defends move to appoint electricity minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the appointment of an electricity minister in the presidency.
While no announcement has been made on who the minister is, Ramaphosa defended the move he announced during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) when he was responding to the debate on Thursday, which raised many questions and lambasted his leadership over the past two days in parliament...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos