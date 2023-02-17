Family members, relatives, friends and teachers held a prayer session on the side of the R559 Randfontein Road on Thursday morning where Nsovo Ndlovu,15, lost her life in a tragic accident.
Nsovo, a pupil at Protea Glen Secondary School 1, and other pupils were travelling to school when their scholar transport vehicle overturned. Nsovo died in the accident on Monday and 13 other pupils were injured.
Lit candles, hymns, tears and loud prayers were shared by the mourners next to the busy road – a gesture that Nsovo’s aunt, Pertunia Marimane, said would assist the family to get closure.
Prayer session held on side of road where 15-year-old pupil lost her life
Image: Supplied
“The family felt it was necessary to honour her [Nsovo] this way, despite the candles being blown by the wind most of the time,” Marimane told Sowetan at the prayer session.
Marimane expressed her sadness while unable to contain her tears, describing her niece as fun and forever giggly.
“Nsovo’s biggest dream was to change the livelihoods of those she held dear to her heart, she wanted to change the situation at home and make a difference in her family.”
Image: Koketso Ratsatsi
She said it was important to return to the scene that took their beloved baby girl before making their way to the memorial service that was to be held at her school.
The Johannesburg metro police were also at the scene, directing traffic as the Protea Glen community marked the road with white paint to signal a stop sign.
On Monday at 7am an accident occurred on the R599 Randfontein Road in Protea Glen when a Toyota Condor transporting 14 pupils from Protea Glen Secondary School 1, Protea Glen Secondary School 2 and Faranani Primary School overturned.
Nsovo was declared dead on the scene, three pupils were in a critical condition while 10 others sustained minor injuries.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Protea Glen police station and investigation is under way. No arrests have been made yet. Some of the children are still in hospital in a serious but stable condition."
