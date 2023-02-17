×

South Africa

Illegal mining forces some residents to sell their homes

Crime in the area raises safety concerns

17 February 2023 - 07:43
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Living along a street where you see and hear gunshots every other night has been a nightmare for residents along Hamburg street in Florida Lake, where zama-zamas are mining illegally.

The activities in the area have forced some residents to sell their homes...

