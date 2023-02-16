Mathabathe said the decision was taken “due to recent violations of institutional protocols by community organisations whereby staff were intimidated and patients' privacy disregarded”.
Thembisa Hospital suspends visits at accident and emergency department
Image: Alaister Russell
The acting CEO of Thembisa Hospital in Gauteng, Dr Mohlamme John Mathabathe, suspended visiting rights of patients in the accident and emergency department.
Mathabathe said the decision was taken “due to recent violations of institutional protocols by community organisations whereby staff were intimidated and patients' privacy disregarded”.
He said a measures had been put in place to ensure relatives of patients were given constant updates about their conditions. This included a dedicated team comprising a clerk, a nurse and a doctor who have been allocated to the hospital's help desk to give relatives feedback on the conditions of the relatives as well as their whereabouts if they have been admitted.
