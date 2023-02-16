×

South Africa

Thembisa Hospital suspends visits at accident and emergency department

16 February 2023 - 21:03
Orrin Singh Reporter
Tembisa Hospital. File Photo
Image: Alaister Russell

The acting CEO of Thembisa  Hospital in Gauteng, Dr Mohlamme John Mathabathe, suspended visiting rights of patients in the accident and emergency department. 

Mathabathe said the decision was taken “due to recent violations of institutional protocols by community organisations whereby staff were intimidated and patients' privacy disregarded”. 

He said a measures had been put in place to ensure relatives of patients were given constant updates about their conditions. This included a dedicated team comprising a clerk, a nurse and a doctor who have been allocated to the hospital's help desk to give relatives feedback on the conditions of the relatives as well as their whereabouts if they have been admitted. 

TimesLIVE

