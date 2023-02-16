“Habitat for Humanity believes in building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said Stephanie Hoy of Premier FMCG, which owns BB Bakeries..
KZN bakery giant lends a hand in building homes for flood victims
Bread for bricks. That’s the core of a partnership between KwaZulu-Natal-based BB Bakeries and NGO Habitat for Humanity South Africa to build homes in flood-stricken communities of the province.
For each loaf of white or brown bread sold between February and March, BB Bakeries will donate funds towards bricks for Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the region.
Hundreds of families have been living in community halls in KwaZulu-Natal after floods ravaged the province in April last year, leaving them destitute.
According to the provincial government, more than 4,000 people lost their homes in the floods which caused an estimated R17bn damage.
The province began the process of moving 1,046 flood victims from community halls to temporary housing in December last year.
In a bid to address the crisis, BB Bakeries has stepped in.
“Building communities around houses and restoring dignity and hope to communities is at the very core of what we do. We are very grateful for the partnership with BB Bakeries building homes for those in need in the KZN region,” said Habitat for Humanity board chair Kgotla Bantsi.
