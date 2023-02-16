×

South Africa

Emergency teams on standby for heavy rains, localised flooding in eThekwini

By TIMESLIVE - 16 February 2023 - 15:50
Heavy rains are expected in eThekwini from 5pm on Thursday until Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The eThekwini municipality has asked residents and motorists to be aware of heavy rain which could lead to flooding. 

The city said significant rainfall was predicted between 5pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday.

“Forecasts show the southern and western outskirts of eThekwini being affected tonight, with moderate rainfall spreading throughout the entire municipality in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

“There is a probability of localised flooding of vulnerable areas within the municipality, specifically roads and low-lying settlements,” the city said. 

Emergency teams are on standby.

TimesLIVE

