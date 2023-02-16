After the incident, the FF Plus said it is preparing a number of complaints against EFF councillors.
EFF storms outgoing Tshwane mayor Randall Williams’ office
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
EFF councillors stormed Tshwane mayor Randall Williams’ office on Thursday morning, demanding all members of the mayoral committee and political staff vacate their offices.
In his initial resignation letter, Williams said he would leave on Monday at midnight. However, he amended his resignation to take effect on February 28.
“The EFF stormed the mayoral offices and forced out political staff, such as the chief of staff Jordin Griffiths, and others. They forced them out of their office, claiming there is no government as the mayor has resigned,” said Sipho Stuurman from the mayor's office.
Stuurman confirmed Williams is on special leave while MMC Peter Sutton is acting mayor until February 28.
He said the EFF's action is in breach of the code of conduct for councillors.
“Simply unacceptable. This is a political stunt by the EFF. They ambushed us and they had camera crews with them, which means their aim was to humiliate our staff and attack staff in front of live cameras, hence they tipped the media to follow them.
“This is nothing more than a political stunt in an attempt to try to be relevant in Tshwane. Williams has resigned on his own — he was not pushed out in council or voted out in council, so he has a right to resign on this date,” he said.
Stuurman said Wednesday's council meeting was cancelled after the speaker received legal advice that Williams' resignation letter for February 28 was valid.
“Anybody trying to say the letter is not valid, these people are driving their own political agenda. They are trying to take advantage of the situation and that can never be acceptable.
“How they treated the mayoral staff is not acceptable. How they frogmarched staff out of the office is not acceptable. Fortunately we do not have serious injuries but their behaviour is unacceptable.”
After the incident, the FF Plus said it is preparing a number of complaints against EFF councillors.
“The EFF councillors, spurred on by ANC councillors, prevented the drivers of MMCs from performing their duties and shoved around Griffiths, the metro's chief of staff. Councillors and staff members were also prevented from leaving the building,” it said.
The party said the EFF and ANC are attempting to destabilise the multiparty coalition in the metro, of which the FF Plus is part, after the resignation of Williams.
“The EFF is increasingly violating the ethical codes of conduct any party registered with the IEC must adhere to. The FF Plus is consulting to lodge criminal complaints against the members with the police and to request an investigation by Gauteng MEC for local governance and traditional affairs Mzi Khumalo.”
TimesLIVE has approached the EFF for comment. The story will be updated once it is received.
