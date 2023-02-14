“The owner, a male of an unconfirmed age, confirmed he and his teenage boy and girl managed to swim to safety after the vehicle was washed off the bridge into the river.”
It was alleged the driver had driven around barricades used to close the road before it was washed away.
Mabaso said this was the second incident in the same area in two days.
“An Isuzu bakkie, which has not yet been recovered from the Hennops River, was washed away on Saturday. Emergency services will resume the search for about five people reported swept away at a stream in Olievenhoutbosch on Saturday.”
Narrow escape for family of three as SUV is swept into Hennops River
A family of three made a narrow escape on Monday when the SUV in which they were travelling was washed off a low-water bridge in Centurion.
The incident happened at 5.45pm in End Avenue.
Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said they were dispatched to the area and “upon arrival they found a white SUV that had been washed away into the Hennops River”.
“The occupants could not be found at the scene or inside the vehicle. It was assumed they had been swept away by the river until police made contact after identifying the registered owner of the vehicle.
20 people killed as tour bus rolls off bridge into river after head-on collision
Search launched for unconfirmed number of people swept away by stream in Olievenhoutbosch
