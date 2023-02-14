I dream, then realise I will never hear her voice again: Bokgabo Poo's mother

Murdered Bokgabo Poo's mother Tsholofelo says the pain will live with her for the rest of her life.

“You wake up one day and you feel like you’re still dreaming, the next day it’s the reality that you can’t hear that voice, tuck her in.

“It’s the reawakening of the heartache. This is pain that I will live with all my life,” she said outside the Benoni court where the man arrested in connection with her four-year-old daughter's death made a brief appearance on Tuesday.

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, from Brakpan, was remanded until March 30 pending instructions from the director of public prosecutions on how to proceed.