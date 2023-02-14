Fikile Mbalula slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ minster of electricity ‘joke’

The post comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week he will appoint a minister of electricity to deal specifically with the power crisis. The decision effectively moves the embattled Eskom to his office.
“The minister will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load-shedding and ensuring the energy action plan is implemented without delay.”
Mbalula’s spokesperson Esethu Hasane said the criticisms of the transport minster’s “joke” were uncalled for.
“On the day of the state of the nation address, Twitter created a meme and mocked the minister of transport with a Photoshopped DIY electricity photo, and decided to be angry when he posted it three days later and laughed over his own mockery,” said Hasane.
Scores on Twitter took offence to the “joke” as load-shedding is an unpleasant experience for all South Africans, with many accusing Mbalula of making fun of the situation because he does not experience power cuts like the rest of the country.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been slammed for a minister of electricity “joke”, with many saying it was “tone-deaf” and in poor taste.
Mbalula this week posted a Photoshopped image of himself looking electrocuted with text saying “minister of electricity?” and the caption “Ndimlo (this is me)”.
Previously the department of public service said official residences where ministers and their deputies reside were exempt from load-shedding.
“Remember, just like the president’s residence is a national key point, those residences, because they host members of the executive, they also become national key points,” department spokesperson Moses Mushi told Newzroom Afrika.
“Ministers at their private residences get load-shedding. The members have their own homes in whatever province they come from where they pay for water and electricity.”
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about Mbalula’s “joke”.
