The latest blockade follows a taxi strike a few months ago, which kept more than 128,000 children and 2,400 staff members home from school. The two-day strike in November was to protest against the cancellation of a taxi incentive programme, Blue Dot Project, in which the provincial government rewarded taxi drivers for improved driving behaviour and good passenger service.
Maynier said the taxi associations appeared to be demanding the department allocate transport contracts to them without following tender processes, “which we cannot and will not do ... it is simply illegal”.
He accused the minibus taxi associations of spreading disinformation by claiming they were promised contracts by the education department.
“Let us be clear, the Western Cape education department will not meet with any minibus taxi association until they terminate their blockade, and teaching and learning resumes without disruption,” he said.
“They have now allegedly issued a threat to offload learners from any transport not operated by minibus taxi association members, posing a serious threat to our children’s safety. This allegedly includes parents driving their children to school because their usual transport is not operating.”
Maynier planned to meet provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile on Monday to discuss measures to “stop this attempted extortion and intimidation ... and to ensure that our learners return safely to school”.
TimesLIVE
Pupils stranded as taxi associations try to 'muscle in' on scholar transport in Cape Town
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
About 2,400 children missed school last week due to an “illegal blockade” by minibus taxi associations allegedly attempting to “muscle in” on scholar transport contracts in Cape Town.
Western Cape education MEC David Maynier visited Academia Primary School in Khayelitsha on Monday, where he said the absenteeism rate was 90%.
Maynier said minibus taxi association members had allegedly been threatening and harassing scholar transport drivers contracted by the department. “This is an attempt to muscle in on transport contracts and to extort money from the Western Cape education department,” he said.
He said the blockade was “depriving them [children] of their constitutional right to education”.
“We await feedback from our schools as to the number of learners affected today. This includes our special needs learners, where a driver was forced to turn back as he feared for his safety and took learners home.
“Minibus taxi associations are demonstrating that to line their own pockets, they are willing to compromise the matric exams and compromise teaching and learning in our schools, sacrificing the best interest of our children,” he added.
The latest blockade follows a taxi strike a few months ago, which kept more than 128,000 children and 2,400 staff members home from school. The two-day strike in November was to protest against the cancellation of a taxi incentive programme, Blue Dot Project, in which the provincial government rewarded taxi drivers for improved driving behaviour and good passenger service.
Maynier said the taxi associations appeared to be demanding the department allocate transport contracts to them without following tender processes, “which we cannot and will not do ... it is simply illegal”.
He accused the minibus taxi associations of spreading disinformation by claiming they were promised contracts by the education department.
“Let us be clear, the Western Cape education department will not meet with any minibus taxi association until they terminate their blockade, and teaching and learning resumes without disruption,” he said.
“They have now allegedly issued a threat to offload learners from any transport not operated by minibus taxi association members, posing a serious threat to our children’s safety. This allegedly includes parents driving their children to school because their usual transport is not operating.”
Maynier planned to meet provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile on Monday to discuss measures to “stop this attempted extortion and intimidation ... and to ensure that our learners return safely to school”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos