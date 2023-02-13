×

South Africa

Pedestrian 'attempting suicide' on N2 and good Samaritan struck by vehicle

13 February 2023 - 12:12
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the accident on the N2.
The scene of the accident on the N2.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Tragedy struck on the N2 highway, north of Durban, when two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, while one of them was allegedly trying to commit suicide.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the incident happened on Sunday, near Groutville.

“Reports from scene indicate that one of the pedestrians was attempting to commit suicide, a passer-by intervened in an attempt to prevent the suicide and both were struck by the vehicle.”

IPSS said one pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

“The second pedestrian, the passerby, was in a critical condition, and was stabilised before being transported to hospital.”

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

