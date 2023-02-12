×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tongaat father found safe, 12 days after going missing during India holiday

By TimesLIVE - 12 February 2023 - 13:29
Dhramalingum Pillay of Tongaat has been found safe in India.
Dhramalingum Pillay of Tongaat has been found safe in India.
Image: Supplied

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who disappeared from Mumbai airport in India nearly two weeks ago is on Sunday being reunited with his daughter.

Dhramalingum "Dan" Pillay of Tongaat was returning from a holiday in the country when he went missing hours before the flight on January 31.

Confirming he was found safe, family spokesperson Mandy Govender, an ex-police officer and community worker formerly from Tongaat, said: "He is fine and at Sahar police station ... being handed over to his daughter."

The search for him had seen 6,000 pamphlets distributed offering a reward of Rs50,000 (about R10,000). Govender said a broadcast was made on cable TV and articles were run in local media.

Pillay, who has dementia, had gone missing after walking away from his daughter during a layover at the Mumbai airport, while they were waiting for their flight to be called.

TimesLIVE

KZN holidaymaker goes missing from Mumbai airport, sparking search

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has disappeared from Mumbai airport in India, sparking an international search.
News
1 week ago

Two missing in the Eastern Cape after being swept away in a bakkie

Two people are missing after heavy rains that swept away a bakkie carrying six people in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Theft of body from grave shocks family

The family of Modike Masedi has had to cancel an unveiling and cleansing ceremony for his widow this weekend after they made a spine-chilling ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'
Fan of AKA plays hit songs at shooting site in tribute of late rapper