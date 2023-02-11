×

South Africa

Man jailed for five years for possession of rhino horns

By TIMESLIVE - 11 February 2023 - 12:02
Armand Amosse Chingo was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, two of which were suspended. File photo.
Image: Seyms Brummer

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for five years after being caught transporting rhino horns to Johannesburg on June 22 last year.

Armand Amosse Chingo was caught after authorities received information about a bakkie travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng with the horns, the Hawks said on Saturday.

“The vehicle was stopped in Primrose near Germiston. The resultant search uncovered two freshly extracted rhino horns.

“Chingo was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, two of which were suspended,” the Hawks said. 

TimesLIVE

