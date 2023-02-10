Eskom has announced its load-shedding plans for the weekend:
- stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday;
- stage 3 will be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday;
- stage 2 will be implemented from 5am on Sunday until 4pm on Sunday; and
- stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.
“A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” said the power utility.
Eskom said over the past 24 hours two generating units at Arnot, and a unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs.
“A generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations returned to service during the period. The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations has been delayed,” it said.
The power utility says breakdowns currently amount to 15,827MW of generating capacity, while 5,009MW is out of service for planned maintenance.
Stages 3 and 2 load-shedding this weekend
Image: 123RF/Choneschones
