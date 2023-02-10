The eagerly anticipated Sbu Nkosi press conference scheduled to have been held at Loftus on Friday has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner was reported missing in December after going awol for about three weeks. He was later found at his father’s house in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
He took a break to deal with his mental health issues and rejoined his teammates at training this week to prepare for the resumption of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.
He was supposed to address the media for the first time on Friday. A new date for his media engagement has not been set.
Sbu Nkosi press conference cancelled
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
