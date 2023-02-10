×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sbu Nkosi press conference cancelled

10 February 2023 - 18:21
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Sbu Nkosi during a Bulls training session.
Sbu Nkosi during a Bulls training session.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The eagerly anticipated Sbu Nkosi press conference scheduled to have been held at Loftus on Friday has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner was reported missing in December after going awol for about three weeks.  He was later found at his father’s house in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

He took a break to deal with his mental health issues and rejoined his teammates at training this week to prepare for the resumption of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.

He was supposed to address the media for the first time on Friday. A new date for his media engagement has not been set.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child