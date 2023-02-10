×

Prosecutor says white person cannot lay complaint against use of k-word

Racist remark used during presentation not against specific person

10 February 2023 - 07:39
Mpho Koka Journalist

The director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga has declined to prosecute a case where the k-word was used repeatedly because the complainant “is a white man who does not form part of the demographic that the use of the word is used against”.

In December 2021, Nico von Wielligh, the CEO of VDB Ermelo, on whose property the racist remark was repeatedly uttered, laid the charge with police after his attempts to get Chris Diedericks to be held to account by his employers failed...

