Flood warnings across the country due to heavy rainfall

The El Niño-southern oscillation is in a La Niña state and forecasts indicate it will probably return to a neutral state by autumn (March-May), according to the seasonal climate watch.
Above-normal rainfall is expected to continue in late summer and early autumn in the summer rainfall areas.
Water and energy
“The expected above-normal rainfall for most parts of the country across the forecast seasons is likely to improve dam levels and benefit other water reservoirs, particularly in summer rainfall regions.
“Such conditions will have minor affects in the southeastern part of the country, mostly in the water-stressed areas of the Eastern Cape, due to drought impacts and the expected above normal minimum and maximum temperatures,” said Saws.
The anticipated rainfall conditions may also pose flooding risks in regions prone to floods, such as parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo.
Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be mostly above normal across the country for the forecast period.
Relevant decisionmakers are encouraged to take note of these possible outcomes and communicate to affected businesses and communities.
Health
The projected above normal rainfall may increase the potential of flash floods in certain regions, particularly in flood-prone areas with inadequate drainage systems.
“Waterborne infections as well as water-related injuries and accidents are likely to be worsened by the rainy conditions. The public is advised to exercise caution and adhere to the recommendations and guidance of local authorities.
“The danger of UV-related health affects is significant throughout this reporting period and the public is encouraged to take appropriate sun protection measures, such as seeking shade, wearing clothing that covers the body and applying sunscreen, particularly at midday,” said the weather service.
Agriculture
“There is an increased risk for waterlogging that can cause crop damage in areas receiving excessive rainfall. Therefore the relevant decisionmakers may advise farmers to establish good drainage systems, practise soil and water conservation and other appropriate farming practices.”
Flood warnings across the country due to heavy rainfall
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of disruptive floods in several provinces on Friday.
The rainfall from early this week could lead to damage of roads and settlements, danger to life, displacement of affected communities, damage to property and loss of livestock.
“Major disruption of traffic due to major roads being flooded or closed and possible damage to roads and bridges is expected over the southern escarpment of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo,” said Saws.
“Warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, major roads affected but can be used, increase travel times.
“Also difficult driving conditions on dirt roads, minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads expected in places over the central and northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, western and southern parts of Limpopo, as well as the extreme eastern and northeastern parts of the North West.”
