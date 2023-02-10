Another 'only in SA': Escaped snake, live lizards in PostNet package to KZN

The “suspicious contents” of a PostNet package at a Pretoria branch destined for KwaZulu-Natal turned out to be several live reptiles.
The South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said snake catchers were called on Wednesday when a PostNet employee realised the parcel contained suspicious contents.
“The plea for assistance reached our Pretoria snake removal WhatsApp group and one of our dedicated permitted rescuers made her way to the PostNet premises. The suspicious packages contained several individually packed reptiles, including protected sungazer lizards (Smaug giganteus), also known as 'Ouvolk'.
“These magnificent reptiles are sought after in the pet and traditional medicine trade, locally and overseas. Despite their 'vulnerable' conservation status they are still illegally harvested by poachers.”
The centre said the species was protected under the Threatened or Protected Species (ToPS) Act.
“Getting caught with ToPS species illegally requires a criminal arrest, as it is beyond paying a mere fine for an offence of this nature. A criminal case is opened and offenders are required to appear in court,” the centre said.
“To make matters worse, the parcel also contained Van Dam's girdled lizards, which are schedule II of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites).”
When the wildlife rescuer realised what she was dealing with, she contacted the Gauteng department of agricultural and rural development.
“While waiting for the authorities, the sender of the parcel arrived at the PostNet branch as he had been contacted about a snake that escaped from one of the parcels he dropped off. Turmoil ensued as various role players, who had been contacted, quickly pulled together to corner the suspects while our rescuer hid with the animals until the authorities were on site.”
Two suspects were arrested on the scene.
Their premises were searched and more illegal animals were found. “These included other ToPS species. A young Southern African python (Python natalensis), bullfrogs, a boomslang, monitor lizards, chameleons and other reptiles were also confiscated.
“Adding to the long list of offences, the suspects will also be charged for attempting to send or transport wildlife in this manner.”
They were expected to appear in court on Friday.
