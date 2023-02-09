WATCH |Live updates: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces state of disaster on blackouts #SONA2023

21:27

Access to quality education for all is the most powerful instrument we have to end poverty. We need to start with children who are very young, providing them with the foundation they need to write and read for meaning, to learn and develop. It is therefore significant that the number of children who receive the Early Childhood Development subsidy has more than doubled between 2019 and 2022, reaching one-and-a half million children. The Department of Basic Education is streamlining the requirements for ECD centres to access support and enable thousands more to receive subsidies from government. - Ramaphosa