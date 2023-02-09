WATCH |Live updates: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces state of disaster on blackouts #SONA2023
21:31
The NPA Investigating Directorate, which I established in 2019, has taken 187 accused persons to court in 32 state capture and corruption cases. Over R7 billion has so far been returned to the state from state capture cases. To date, R12.9 billion of funds and assets have been frozen. This year, the Investigating Directorate will be established as a permanent entity within the NPA.
21:30
We are working to capacitate the Witness Protection Unit and will introduce amendments to the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to strengthen protections for whistle blowers. Work is already underway to improve access to the witness protection programme for public servants that expose maladministration, corruption and unethical conduct.
21:29
A key aspect of the National Strategic Plan is the economic empowerment of women. Since announcing our determination to direct at least 40 per cent of public procurement to women-owned businesses, we have sought to establish an enabling environment to support women entrepreneurs. We have trained more than 3,400 women-owned enterprises to prepare them to take up procurement opportunities. Through the Women’s Economic Assembly, we have seen industry associations and companies committing to industry-wide gender transformation targets. - Ramaphosa
21:28
We are strengthening the South African Police Service to prevent crime and improving the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority and courts to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. This includes putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams that will focus on specific types of crime. Last year, we undertook to recruit 12,000 new police personnel. Since then, more than 10,000 new recruits graduated from police academies and a further10,000 will be recruited and trained this year. - Ramaphosa
21:27
Access to quality education for all is the most powerful instrument we have to end poverty. We need to start with children who are very young, providing them with the foundation they need to write and read for meaning, to learn and develop. It is therefore significant that the number of children who receive the Early Childhood Development subsidy has more than doubled between 2019 and 2022, reaching one-and-a half million children. The Department of Basic Education is streamlining the requirements for ECD centres to access support and enable thousands more to receive subsidies from government. - Ramaphosa
21:26
National Treasury is considering the feasibility of urgent measures to mitigate the impact of loadshedding on food prices. This year, we will take steps to unlock massive value for poor households by expediting the provision of title deeds for subsidised houses. The current backlog in processing title deeds is over 1 million houses, which amounts to an estimated R242 billion in assets that should be in the hands of South Africa’s poorest households. - Ramaphosa
21:24
Around 60 per cent of our budget is spent on what is known as the social wage, providing various forms of support, basic services and assistance to households and individuals to combat poverty and hunger. In support of this work and to counter the rising cost of living, we will continue the Social Relief of Distress Grant, which currently reaches around 7.8 million people. - Ramaphosa
21:22
The rising cost of living is deepening poverty and inequality. Millions of South Africans are unable to provide for themselves and their families. There is the single mother in Alex, worried about how she will make ends meet as the cost of maize and taxi fares continues to rise. There is the factory worker in Gqeberha who now faces an uncertain future as load shedding brings the assembly line to a halt. It is the job of the state to provide a minimum level of protection below which no South African will fall. - Ramaphosa
21:18
The Presidential Employment Stimulus is also supporting people to earn their own living. Around 140,000 small-scale farmers have received input vouchers to buy seeds, fertiliser and equipment, providing a boost for food security and agricultural reform. This initiative has led to the cultivation of some 640,000 hectares of land. An impressive 68 per cent of these farmers are women. This year, we aim to provide 250,000 more vouchers to small-scale farmers. - Ramaphosa
21:15
This year, the National Skills Fund will provide R800 million to develop skills in the digital and technology sector through an innovative model that links payment for training to employment outcomes. We reiterate our call to companies, departments and SOEs to remove the requirement for work experience for young people seeking entry-level positions. - Ramaphosa
21:10
Through the Small Enterprise Finance Agency – SEFA – we plan to provide R1.4 billion in financing to over 90,000 entrepreneurs. Government in partnership with the SA SME Fund is working to establish a R10 billion fund to support SMME growth. Government is looking at the possibility of providing R2.5 billion for the fund and for the balance of R7.5 billion to be raised from the private sector.
21:05
The red tape reduction team in the Presidency under Mr Sipho Nkosi has been working with various departments to make it easier to do business. It has taken a collaborative approach, working with departments and agencies in areas such as the mining rights system, tourism transport operator licenses, visas and work permits, early childhood development and the informal sector. This year, we will finalise amendments to the Businesses Act to reduce regulatory impediments for SMMEs and co-operatives and make it easier for entrepreneurs to start businesses. - Ramaphosa
21:00
Growth and the creation of jobs in our economy will be driven by small- and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives and informal businesses. Last year, we launched the bounce-back loan scheme administered by banks and other financial institutions, and guaranteed by government, for companies that need finance to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The Department of Small Business Development will work with National Treasury on how the scheme can be strengthened to assist small and medium enterprises and businesses in the informal sector. - Ramaphosa
20:55
As an example of the technological prowess of these industrialists, one of the award winners at the conference was Astrofica Technologies, a company co-founded by a black woman, Jessie Ndaba, that provides data solutions for the operation of satellites. - Ramaphosa
20:50
The inaugural Black Industrialists Conference in July last year showed the successes of black South Africans in producing food, car parts, furniture, clothing, steel, chemicals and mining products, creating many thousands of jobs and adding to our gross domestic product. We now have almost 1,000 black industrialists participating in the black industrialists programme. - Ramaphosa
20:45
The Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development and the Department of Health will address existing conditions for the cultivation of hemp and cannabis to allow outdoor cultivation and collection of harvests from traditional farmers. - Ramaphosa
20:40
On the 13th of April this year, we will hold our 5th South Africa Investment Conference. At this Conference, we will set a new target to mobilise more than R2 trillion in new investment by 2028. The investments that have flowed into the economy to date have contributed to a substantial increase in local production. - Ramaphosa
20:35
To ensure water security now and into the future, the Department of Water and Sanitation is leading the process of investing in major infrastructure projects across the country. After being delayed for several years, full-scale construction works for the Lesotho Highlands Phase Two project will commence this year. - Ramaphosa
20:30
Transnet is also rehabilitating its idle locomotives and expanding its fleet. We have faced challenges in the transportation of commuters on passenger rail. Following the restructuring that is underway in PRASA, 13 commuter rail lines have been reopened, significantly reducing the cost of travel for many workers. - Ramaphosa
20:19
The Northern Cape has already attracted over R100 billion in renewable energy programmes investments. These will create new jobs. - Ramaphosa
20:27
Transnet is rehabilitating its idle locomotives and soon we'll end the challenges being face by Transnet recently. - Ramaphosa
20:19
20:11
In a time of crisis we need a single point of command and march. The crisis has progressively evolved to affect every part of the society. In considering the crisis, the national command of disaster has classified the energy crisis as a disaster. We are therefore declaring a national state of disaster to respond to the energy crisis - Ramaphosa
20:07
We are investing in new transmission lines in areas such as Eastern Cape and Northern Cape - Ramaphosa
20:07
With a view to addressing loadshedding, we are going to proceed with roof top solar panels - Ramaphosa
20:06
Government will support Eskom to continue to run its run diesel power plants in this financial year - Ramaphosa
20:03
The Engineering Council of SA has promised to work with the management teams at the power stations
20:03
"Under the current board, Eskom has been deploying people and resources to increase the reliability of six power stations that have contributed to loadshedding"
19:58
"We are not a people easily resigned to our fate. We can and we will change the circumstances in which we find ourselves today and place our economy on a firm path of recovery."
19:57
"If we work together and act boldly... we will be able to resolve our challenges" Ramaphosa
19:56
The people of SA want to know when a programme like loadshedding will come to an end." Ramaphosa
19:54
"Persistent loadshedding is impeding our recovery from negative events. Loadshedding means households and supermarkets are unable to keep food fresh." Ramaphosa
19:47
Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman made our country proud by winning the Grammy Award for the collaboration on the song Bayede
19:45
"We are defined by hope and resilience. It was that hope that sustained us during trying times, and drove through turbulent waters to calmer seas. It is hope that should sustain us to overcome the greatest of difficulties," Ramaphosa
19:45
After 45 minutes delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa begins his state of the nation address by acknowledging dignitaries in attendance.
19:42
Mapisa-Nqakula argues that EFF members who were ordered out of parliament had climbed on stage which Ramaphosa was seated, hence the police made their way into the house.
19:40
DA leader John Steenhuisen rises on the point of order saying that police officers carrying firearms shouldn't have been allowed to be in the house.
19:38
Mapisa-Nqakula apologises to South Africa and parliament after there was disorder in parliament that resulted in the members of parliament being kicked out.
19:34
Parliament sitting is suspended for 10 minutes as chaos breaks out after EFF members are ordered out of the house. Speaker Mapisa- Nqakula has called on the security services to come inside to deal with the unfolding chaos
19:32
Mapisa-Nqakula reads out names of members of the parliament she says must be taken out of the sitting mostly EFF MPs. She says they must be ushered out of the house. She says all the names she called out must leave.
19:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa begins his speech but he is drowned out again by disruptions. Mapisa-Nqakula says she is requesting for the last time that points of order are halted.
19:28
"Proceed Mr President and I am sorry to keep you waiting," Mapisa-Nqakula.
19:26
Honourable Thambo, you'll be kicked out of the house. I will no longer allow any more points of order."
19:24
Mapisa-Nqakula tells Malema, Ndlozi, Shivambu, Thambo that she will not allow them to speak anymore. "We now proceed with the [speech]".
19:21
EFF leader Marshall Dlamini says Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address the house. Mapisa-Nqakula is ordering him to sit down, with threats that Dlamini will be hauled out of the house
19:15
Mapisa-Nqakula says she will not entertain spurious points of order. She says they will not waste time on points of order as members continue to howl at her.
19:12
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula also rises on a point of order. Before he can complete his point Mapisa-Nqakula interjects and orders him to take his seat. Zungula is ordered out of the house.
19:08
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also objects to Ramaphosa addressing Parliament. He is ordered to take his seatMapisa-Nqakula says next week members will have two days of debate on the state of the nation address. She asks that sitting proceed with the SONA
19:06
Mapisa-Nqakula says Ramaphosa will be allowed to deliver the state of the nation address. Malema rises again to challenge what Mapisa-Nqakula on saying the event is called to discuss one item only.
19:05
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address Parliament because he has taken the institution to court regarding the Phala Phala saga
19:03
19:01
EFF leader Julius Malema rises on a point of order at the #Sona2023
19:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks to the podium to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona203).