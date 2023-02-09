WATCH |Live updates: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers #SONA2023
20:11
In a time of crisis we need a single point of command and march. The crisis has progressively evolved to affect every part of the society. In considering the crisis, the national command of disaster has classified the energy crisis as a disaster. We are therefore declaring a national state of disaster to respond to the energy crisis - Ramaphosa
20:07
We are investing in new transmission lines in areas such as Eastern Cape and Northern Cape - Ramaphosa
20:07
With a view to addressing loadshedding, we are going to proceed with roof top solar panels - Ramaphosa
20:06
Government will support Eskom to continue to run its run diesel power plants in this financial year - Ramaphosa
20:03
The Engineering Council of SA has promised to work with the management teams at the power stations
20:03
"Under the current board, Eskom has been deploying people and resources to increase the reliability of six power stations that have contributed to loadshedding"
19:58
"We are not a people easily resigned to our fate. We can and we will change the circumstances in which we find ourselves today and place our economy on a firm path of recovery."
19:57
"If we work together and act boldly... we will be able to resolve our challenges" Ramaphosa
19:56
The people of SA want to know when a programme like loadshedding will come to an end." Ramaphosa
19:54
"Persistent loadshedding is impeding our recovery from negative events. Loadshedding means households and supermarkets are unable to keep food fresh." Ramaphosa
19:47
Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman made our country proud by winning the Grammy Award for the collaboration on the song Bayede
19:45
"We are defined by hope and resilience. It was that hope that sustained us during trying times, and drove through turbulent waters to calmer seas. It is hope that should sustain us to overcome the greatest of difficulties," Ramaphosa
19:45
After 45 minutes delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa begins his state of the nation address by acknowledging dignitaries in attendance.
19:42
Mapisa-Nqakula argues that EFF members who were ordered out of parliament had climbed on stage which Ramaphosa was seated, hence the police made their way into the house.
19:40
DA leader John Steenhuisen rises on the point of order saying that police officers carrying firearms shouldn't have been allowed to be in the house.
19:38
Mapisa-Nqakula apologises to South Africa and parliament after there was disorder in parliament that resulted in the members of parliament being kicked out.
19:34
Parliament sitting is suspended for 10 minutes as chaos breaks out after EFF members are ordered out of the house. Speaker Mapisa- Nqakula has called on the security services to come inside to deal with the unfolding chaos
19:32
Mapisa-Nqakula reads out names of members of the parliament she says must be taken out of the sitting mostly EFF MPs. She says they must be ushered out of the house. She says all the names she called out must leave.
19:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa begins his speech but he is drowned out again by disruptions. Mapisa-Nqakula says she is requesting for the last time that points of order are halted.
19:28
"Proceed Mr President and I am sorry to keep you waiting," Mapisa-Nqakula.
19:26
Honourable Thambo, you'll be kicked out of the house. I will no longer allow any more points of order."
19:24
Mapisa-Nqakula tells Malema, Ndlozi, Shivambu, Thambo that she will not allow them to speak anymore. "We now proceed with the [speech]".
19:21
EFF leader Marshall Dlamini says Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address the house. Mapisa-Nqakula is ordering him to sit down, with threats that Dlamini will be hauled out of the house
19:15
Mapisa-Nqakula says she will not entertain spurious points of order. She says they will not waste time on points of order as members continue to howl at her.
19:12
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula also rises on a point of order. Before he can complete his point Mapisa-Nqakula interjects and orders him to take his seat. Zungula is ordered out of the house.
19:08
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also objects to Ramaphosa addressing Parliament. He is ordered to take his seatMapisa-Nqakula says next week members will have two days of debate on the state of the nation address. She asks that sitting proceed with the SONA
19:06
Mapisa-Nqakula says Ramaphosa will be allowed to deliver the state of the nation address. Malema rises again to challenge what Mapisa-Nqakula on saying the event is called to discuss one item only.
19:05
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa should not be allowed to address Parliament because he has taken the institution to court regarding the Phala Phala saga
19:03
19:01
EFF leader Julius Malema rises on a point of order at the #Sona2023
19:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa walks to the podium to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona203).