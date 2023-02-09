WATCH LIVE | TUT holds memorial service for student Ntokozo Xaba
Memorial Service of MS Ntokozo XabaPosted by Tshwane University of Technology TUT on Thursday, February 9, 2023
Tshwane University of Technology is hosting a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba on Thursday.
Xaba, 21, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2.
A suspect, who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case was postponed to next week for possible bail proceedings.
Special Memorial service for Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba. click below to view https://t.co/TQJJT3OqLT pic.twitter.com/j2x30rJ2c4— Official TUT (@Official_TUT) February 9, 2023
TimesLIVE