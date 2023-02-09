WATCH LIVE | TUT holds memorial service for student Ntokozo Xaba

Tshwane University of Technology is hosting a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba on Thursday.

Xaba, 21, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2.

A suspect, who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case was postponed to next week for possible bail proceedings.