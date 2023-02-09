Theft of body from grave shocks family
Masedi (82) was buried a year ago
The family of Modike Masedi has had to cancel an unveiling and cleansing ceremony for his widow this weekend after they made a spine-chilling discovery that his corpse had been stolen from his grave.
Masedi's body which had been buried a year ago was found missing on Sunday when his three children visited the gravesite for cleaning. The coffin's lid had been tossed aside along and the blanket that had covered it lying on the side. Their father's body, which had been buried over a year ago, had gone missing. ..
