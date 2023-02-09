Ramaphosa declares state of disaster over power crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally declared a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis and its effects and will appoint a minister of electricity.
The state of disaster began with immediate effect.
Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had by Thursday night gazetted the declaration of the state of disaster.
“The state of disaster will enable us to provide practical measures that we need to take to support businesses in the food production, storage and retail supply chain, including for the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply," Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said where technically possible, the state of disaster will enable the exemption of critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load shedding.
“It will enable us to accelerate energy projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protections, procurement principles and technical standards."
With concerns having been raised that the state of disaster could be a boon for criminality in the same way that Covid-19 was, Ramaphosa moved to reassure that there will be oversight of government funds.
“The auditor-general will be brought in to ensure continuous monitoring of expenditure, in order to guard against any abuses of the funds needed to attend to this disaster.
"To deal more effectively and urgently with the challenges that confront us, I will appoint a minister of electricity."
Ramaphosa said the minister of electricity in the presidency will assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the national energy crisis committee.
The president did not clarify how this new minister’s appointment would impact on the role currently played by minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
“The minister will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the energy action plan is implemented without delay.”
Ramaphosa declares state of disaster over power crisis
Cyril to appoint minister of electricity
Image: GCIS
