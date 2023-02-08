×

South Africa

WATCH | Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station

08 February 2023 - 10:32
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Motorists and commuters watched in shock as the flaming vehicle made its way through the Alexandra Road and Richmond Road intersection before it crashed into the filling station in Pietermaritzburg.
A burning car careened through peak traffic at a busy Pietermaritzburg intersection before crashing into a petrol station on Wednesday morning. 

Motorists and commuters watched in shock as the flaming vehicle made its way through the Alexandra Road and Richmond Road intersection before it crashed into the garage

A video clip shows flames engulfing the car while motorists and commuters scramble to safety.

KZN Private Ambulance responded to the scene.

“When emergency services arrived they found a vehicle had caught fire and rolled across the road into the petrol station before coming to a stop against a safety bumper.”

“Fire and rescue services were at the scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread. Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found one patient sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.”

