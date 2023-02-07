×

South Africa

Teenage girl taken to safety after being spotted sitting on bridge over N2

07 February 2023 - 14:48
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The bridge where the girl was spotted.
Image: CERT

Rescue teams were dispatched to a bridge over the N2 freeway between Tongaat and Ballito, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, after a teenage girl was spotted sitting on it.

Volunteer group Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) said the girl was seen on the bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

“Unsure of her intentions, Cert personnel made their way onto the bridge,” said Cert’s Riza Sadack.

“As volunteers and emergency personnel descended, she decided to run into the nearby sugar cane fields.

“A short search was conducted and she was located safely by volunteers together with Tongaat SAPS.”

Sadack said the girl was taken to safety and the matter will be handled by police trauma counsellors.

TimesLIVE

