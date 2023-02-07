In the 2021, local government elections that resulted in no majority winner in at least 18 municipalities, the ANC received 41.4%, the EFF 8.6% and the NFP 2.09%, amounting to 52.17% collectively.
Municipalities affected by the EFF's decision include three district municipalities, Zululand, Amajuba and Uthukela, and five local municipalities, Dannhauser, Maphumulo, Nongoma, Umhlathuze and Mtubatuba.
Thambo condemned the use of violence and assassinations as a method to settling political differences.
"We as the EFF will do everything in our power and within our capacity to protect our SG against agent provocateurs and agents of apartheid who only thrive through violence or threats of violence," he said.
At the time of publishing, the SAPS had neither confirmed nor denied the EFF's allegations.
– This is a developing story.
Party's spokesperson Sinawo Thambo condemns use of violence
EFF accuses IFP of plotting to assassinate Marshall Dlamini
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The EFF has made shocking allegations against the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, accusing it of plotting to assassinate party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.
Dlamini resides in the province.
In a statement on Tuesday, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party received a briefing from the South African Police Service alleging that senior leaders of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were plotting to assassinate Dlamini.
"The reliable intelligence reports illustrate that senior leaders of the IFP believe that our secretary-general is solely responsible for the collective decision we took to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in several municipalities in the province.
"The EFF condemns with contempt the plots to assassinate our SG or any leader for selfish and narrow political purposes. We do not take these reports lightly because the province of KwaZulu-Natal has been defined by many political assassinations for a very long time, a habit which the EFF has never been associated with and has condemned since our formation 10 years ago.
"When IFP members recurrently, stubbornly and physically disrupted meetings of the EFF in different parts of KZN in 2014, the leadership of the EFF organised a meeting with leadership of the IFP under its former president Mangosuthu Buthelezi and agreed that violence cannot and should never be an instrument of political persuasion," Thambo said.
The recent developments between the EFF and IFP come after the party led by Julius Malema withdrew from a coalition deal with the IFP, which saw them co-govern the same number of municipalities in KZN.
The EFF decided all members serving as deputy mayors must resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch.
