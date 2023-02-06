×

South Africa

Naked ‘suicidal’ man rescued at Virgin Active building in Pretoria

Handed over to police for his own safety

06 February 2023 - 10:32
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Tshwane emergency services at the scene of an alleged suicide attempt in Sunnyside on Sunday.
Image: Tshwane emergency services

It took about four hours on Sunday for Tshwane firefighters to negotiate and rescue a naked and allegedly suicidal man at a Virgin Active building in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

The incident unfolded throughout Sunday afternoon when Tshwane emergency services received information about a man on the gym club’s rooftop “threatening to stab himself with a broken bottle if anyone came close to him”.

According to Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the man is believed to have been under the influence of narcotics.

“ A firefighter managed to convince the man to come down after 7pm and he was handed over to the police. The scene had been ongoing from around 3pm.” .

Mabaso said the man was handed over to police as standard procedure and for his own safety. 

Image: Tshwane emergency services

TimesLIVE

