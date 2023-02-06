It took about four hours on Sunday for Tshwane firefighters to negotiate and rescue a naked and allegedly suicidal man at a Virgin Active building in Sunnyside, Pretoria.
The incident unfolded throughout Sunday afternoon when Tshwane emergency services received information about a man on the gym club’s rooftop “threatening to stab himself with a broken bottle if anyone came close to him”.
According to Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the man is believed to have been under the influence of narcotics.
“ A firefighter managed to convince the man to come down after 7pm and he was handed over to the police. The scene had been ongoing from around 3pm.” .
Mabaso said the man was handed over to police as standard procedure and for his own safety.
Naked ‘suicidal’ man rescued at Virgin Active building in Pretoria
Handed over to police for his own safety
Image: Tshwane emergency services
It took about four hours on Sunday for Tshwane firefighters to negotiate and rescue a naked and allegedly suicidal man at a Virgin Active building in Sunnyside, Pretoria.
The incident unfolded throughout Sunday afternoon when Tshwane emergency services received information about a man on the gym club’s rooftop “threatening to stab himself with a broken bottle if anyone came close to him”.
According to Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the man is believed to have been under the influence of narcotics.
“ A firefighter managed to convince the man to come down after 7pm and he was handed over to the police. The scene had been ongoing from around 3pm.” .
Mabaso said the man was handed over to police as standard procedure and for his own safety.
Image: Tshwane emergency services
TimesLIVE
Patient falls to death from seventh floor of Free State hospital
Woman charged for stepdaughter's murder denied bail amid suicide fears
KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos