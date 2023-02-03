×

South Africa

Protests erupt as school bus driver accused of assaulting pupil appears in court

03 February 2023 - 16:47
Mosuwe Molaba, a bus driver who allegedly assaulted a school pupil in the Free State, is charged with attempted murder.
Image: Supplied

Mosuwe Molaba, 55, a school bus driver who allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old pupil in the Free State, has appeared in court and remains in custody.

He appeared briefly in the Hoopstad magistrate's court on Friday. His case was postponed to February 10 for a bail application.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the ANC Women’s League and school pupils protested outside the court as proceedings got under way inside. 

Molaba was arrested after a video clip went viral, allegedly showing him assaulting and strangling a teenager in the bus.

He was charged with assault and attempted murder, said Thakeng.

The video was seemingly taken by another pupil on the bus. It shows the pupil being kicked in the stomach, punched and it appears an attempt was made to push him out the bus.

TimesLIVE

