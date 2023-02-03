×

South Africa

Motion of no confidence against eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda fails

By Lwazi Hlangu - 03 February 2023 - 18:46
Efforts to remove eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda have failed once again.
Image: File/ SANDILE NDLOVU

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has survived another urgent motion to remove him from council.

In a rescheduled council meeting held at the Durban ICC on Friday, 126 of the available 209 councillors — including the EFF — voted against the motion, while 81 voted in support.

The motion to remove Kaunda had been filed by Active Citizens Coalition’s Imtiaz Syed last Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with his leadership over the past year.

The motion was set for Tuesday’s council meeting. However, opposition councillors raised a concern that a motion of this nature could not be in a virtual meeting because the number of present councillors could not be verified.

This is a developing story.

PODCAST | Coalition chaos — why we must hold elected politicians accountable

TimesLIVE

