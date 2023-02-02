The Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday postponed the case against 21 suspected illegal miners to February 15 for bail applications and further investigations.
Twenty of the suspects were arrested by the Hawks at a mineshaft in Stilfontein, North West, in October last year after weeks of surveillance of alleged illegal mining activities.
Fifteen AK-47 rifles, six hunting rifles, two shotguns, one R5 rifle, boxes of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money were seized.
The last accused, who was arrested at his home, is suspected of transporting food and goods to illegal miners on site. His vehicle was seized.
On Thursday the attorney representing six of the accused requested a postponement to prepare a bail application. The state did not oppose it.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said two of the six applicants are from Lesotho, one from Swaziland and three are South Africans.
One accused is out on R5,000 bail while 14 have not applied for bail.
Mamothame said the state was studying the preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act. The possibility of additional charges was not ruled out.
TimesLIVE
Six of the 21 Stilfontein alleged illegal miners to apply for bail in February
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
