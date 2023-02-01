×

South Africa

Protest causes 'complete mayhem' in uMngeni

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 01 February 2023 - 10:21
Protests caused mayhem in Mpophomeni in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas has condemned disruptive protests by residents on the R617 in Mpophomeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

Residents are allegedly protesting over the disconnection of illegal electrical connections and water issues which have long been a thorny issue at the municipality.

The municipality loses thousands of rand in revenue from illegal connections.

He said information received was a silver Avanza was allegedly spotted driving around the township telling people to protest over water and related issues.

Pappas advised motorists to avoid the R617 to Underberg/Boston.

A teacher from a school in the township said staff and pupils who live on the boundary of the township were unable to enter because of the protest.

“We are unable to make our way to school, [it] is complete mayhem,” said the teacher.

Police were called to the scene.

TimesLIVE

