×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Organisation acted prematurely by firing me – Nomlala

Former BMF president escapes rape accusation

By Mpho Koka - 01 February 2023 - 08:22
Mpho Koka Journalist

Former Black Management Forum (BMF) president Andile Nomlala, whose sexual assault and rape charges by a former intern have been dropped, believes that the organisation acted prematurely by firing him.

Yesterday, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the charges against Nomlala were withdrawn on Monday last week by the Randburg magistrate's court.   ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding