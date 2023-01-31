Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Tuesday until 9pm. Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will get under way until 5am on Wednesday.
Eskom announced that the former will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.
The power utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not returned to service.
“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.
'Six generating units have broken down in 24 hours,' so it's stage 5 and 6
Image: 123RF/loganban
Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Tuesday until 9pm. Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will get under way until 5am on Wednesday.
Eskom announced that the former will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.
The power utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not returned to service.
“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.
Ending loadshedding South Africa's 'most immediate' challenge: Ramaphosa
Loadshedding promotes poverty, says Sacono
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity.
“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and sparingly using electricity,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos