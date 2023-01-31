×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Six generating units have broken down in 24 hours,' so it's stage 5 and 6

31 January 2023 - 12:33
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW. Stock photo.
Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Tuesday until 9pm. Thereafter,  stage 6 load-shedding will get under way until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom announced that the former will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.

The power utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not returned to service.

“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.

Ending loadshedding South Africa's 'most immediate' challenge: Ramaphosa

Interventions to stop loadshedding will take a while to have an effect and power cuts will be with us for some time, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa ...
News
2 days ago

Loadshedding promotes poverty, says Sacono

As long as Eskom’s blackouts persist poverty will not be eliminated.
News
9 hours ago

Eskom's planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity.

“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and sparingly using electricity,” it said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding