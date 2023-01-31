The police in Akasia are investigating a case of murder after the death of popular Tshwane music producer and DJ, Itumeleng “Vusi Ma R5” Mosoeu.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police were called on Monday at about 1am, to a shooting incident where a 34-year-old man was found lying next to the road with a gunshot wound.
“According to reports, the victim was sitting with his friends outside a tavern at ext13 in Soshanguve when he went across the road to the car. The others allegedly heard gunshots and when they went to investigate found the victim lying on the ground,” she said.
Sello said no suspects have been arrested.
“The police request anyone who may have information about this incident to contact their police station or report on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Police investigating the death of Vusi Ma R5
Image: Twitter
