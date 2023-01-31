×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police investigating the death of Vusi Ma R5

31 January 2023 - 10:10
Vusi Ma R5 died on Monday.
Vusi Ma R5 died on Monday.
Image: Twitter

The police in Akasia are investigating a case of murder after the death of popular Tshwane music producer and DJ, Itumeleng “Vusi Ma R5” Mosoeu.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police were called on Monday at about 1am, to a shooting incident where a 34-year-old man was found lying next to the road with a gunshot wound.

“According to reports, the victim was sitting with his friends outside a tavern at ext13 in Soshanguve when he went across the road to the car. The others allegedly heard gunshots and when they went to investigate found the victim lying on the ground,” she said.

Sello said no suspects have been arrested.

“The police request anyone who may have information about this incident to contact their police station or report on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Family knew about MaR5's death on social media

The family of the slain Itumeleng Mosoeu, also knowns as Vusi MaR5, learned about his death via social media.
News
3 hours ago

Orlando Pirates "five skippas" fan dies after long illness

Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole also known as "Five Skippas" has died at the age of 55.
News
3 weeks ago

Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School

The Gauteng education department is awaiting a report on the sudden death of a grade 10 pupil.
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding