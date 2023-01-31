Irked sister wants man who assaulted teen to be jailed
'It shows that people with money will never get punished'
A family of a 16-year-old boy who was assaulted and pointed with a firearm is outraged at the 12-month imprisonment or R12,000 fine sentence handed down to Corrie Pretorius who was caught on video hitting the boy on June 15 2022.
"The accused has pleaded guilty to the offences and he is remorseful. The state [prosecutor] Adv Billy Mudavhi submitted that the offence is serious. It has the interest of the community and he further prayed for direct imprisonment," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi...
