Alleged serial rapist in court, linked to 16 cases in Benoni and Thembisa
Prasa security officer's youngest alleged victim is 14
An alleged Benoni and Thembisa serial rapist, who police say is linked to 16 cases, appeared before the Daveyton magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old man, who is employed as a security officer at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, is facing two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of pointing a firearm.
The state alleges the accused raped two women on different occasions.
“On January 14 2023 while the complainant was waiting for a taxi to go to work, it is alleged that the accused stopped his car and offered to give the woman a lift.
“When the complainant refused, it is alleged he pointed a firearm at her, forced her to get into the car and drove to Putfontein, where he raped her,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Mahanjana said on October 23 last year, another complainant was on her way home and met the accused, who allegedly forced her into his car, drove off and raped her.
The suspect was arrested on January 22.
“Since his arrest, the accused has been linked to 14 other cases of rape in Benoni and Thembisa. The youngest of his victims is a 14-year-old girl.”
The matter was postponed to February 7 for further investigation and a bail application.
