“All funded students will register without paying any upfront registration fee”
Students unable to register as they await NSFSAS approval
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 30 January 2023 - 08:02
As the National Student Funding Aid Scheme (NSFSAS) is expected to announce its funding plans on Tuesday, some of its “provisionally approved” students are in limbo as they are yet to register at universities without funding confirmation letters.
Some desperate parents, who had travelled to Gauteng for registration, had to be accommodated at student residences at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after they could not have their children registered without the NSFAS funding confirmation letters. Registration has already begun at most institutions and NSFAS says it will release application results for funding for first and returning students on February 6. ..
