Court rules in favour of Ekurhuleni speaker to stop council meeting
Image: Veli Nhlapo
City of Ekurhuleni council speaker Raymond Dhlamini successfully interdicted a meeting on Monday meant to discuss a motion of no confidence against him.
Dhlamini filed papers at the weekend and the matter was heard on Monday with the judge at the Johannesburg high court ruling in his favour.
Dhlamini said Monday's meeting was illegally convened by Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi.
Dhlamini said that the meeting followed Thursday's meeting which would have debated the same motion that he adjourned due to chaos breaking out in council.
He asked the court to prevent Mashazi from calling a council meeting until the court, which will be heard in Part B of the application, rules on the validity of Mashazi convening Monday's meeting.
On Monday, when councillors arrived in chambers, Mashazi announced that the meeting had been adjourned and would reconvene at a later date due to the court outcome.
Reacting to the news, ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi said they expected to convene the meeting but the speaker refused to do so.
"When the speaker refuses to convene a council meeting, it's the prerogative of the city manager to do so and we're here today and the DA has rushed to court to stay this meeting while there are engagements and the matter is heard.
"Today doesn't change the fact that we have a delinquent speaker in Ekurhuleni who keeps adjourning meetings due to his bogus rulings and refuses to accept the advice of council on items. For us to proceed, whether today or tomorrow, the speaker of Ekurhuleni needs to vacate the seat," he said.
In his founding affidavit, Dhlamini said the petition to convene a meeting was not signed by the majority of councillors which failed to meet the rules of order.
Dhlamini said with 224 seats in council, 113 councillors need to sign a petition to compel the speaker to convene a meeting.
On Monday, Dhlamini said he went to court because he was not consulted as the speaker of council, adding the DA and he felt strongly that the meeting was illegal.
"I tried to talk to her [Mashazi] and she wouldn’t entertain me. On Thursday at 1pm we’ll reconvene a council meeting and continue with the agenda. For the fact political parties say we’re delaying things... it’s them because they are going to the wrong person to ask for a meeting.
"I was going to give them the meeting if they wrote to me. For them to go to the city manager and request a meeting is wrong," Dhlamini said.
